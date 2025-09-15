Montenegro earns Best of Nation award at EuroSkills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Montenegrin team of competitors in the Entrepreneurship – Business Idea Development discipline won two medals at the largest and most prestigious European skills competition, EuroSkills 2025, held in Herning, Denmark, from 8–14 September 2025, organized by the WorldSkills Europe association, Trend reports.

Students of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Montenegro, Ana Slavić and Dino Kožar, under the mentorship of full professor Dr. Boban Melović, received the Medal of Excellence for demonstrating a high level of quality. This recognition is awarded to competitors who score at least 700 points, confirming an internationally recognized standard of top-level skills. The highest score in this discipline was 740 points.

In addition, the Entrepreneurship team also received the Best of Nation award, given to the best-placed team from a single country. This award highlights the national champion – the team that achieved the best result for their country.

With this success, Montenegrin competitors and experts have once again confirmed that Montenegro has exceptional talents and top professionals, capable of competing on equal terms with the best European teams in entrepreneurship and business idea development.

This year’s competition featured 597 competitors in 38 skills from 32 European countries. In addition to the competitors, about five thousand participants were involved, including organizers, mentors, delegates, and volunteers, while the event was visited by more than 100,000 spectators.

Montenegro, besides Entrepreneurship, was represented in four other disciplines: Web Programming, Cooking, Restaurant Services, and Hairdressing. Participation in the EuroSkills competition was organized by the Center for Vocational Education, the institution representing Montenegro in the WorldSkills Europe association since 2014.

The competition also included Sandra Brkanović as technical delegate, Srđan Obradović as assistant technical delegate from the Public Institution Center for Vocational Education, and Danka Markuš, team leader, a teacher from the Public Institution Secondary Electrotechnical School “Vaso Aligrudić” in Podgorica.

The next EuroSkills competition will be organized in 2027 in Düsseldorf, Germany.