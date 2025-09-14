President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Garabagh University Clinic and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences building (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Clinic building of Garabagh University and the academic building of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov, and Head of the Garabagh University Clinic and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Samir Babayev informed the head of state about the facilities.

Starting from the new academic year, the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Garabagh University will begin operations. The teaching building is equipped with modern facilities that meet contemporary standards. It includes 10 lecture rooms, 9 auditoriums, 3 laboratories, work and examination rooms, recreation areas, a library, and briefing halls. The faculty will also house microbiology and histology laboratories, a cell culture facility, and administrative offices. The faculty will offer a six-year medical program and a four-year nursing program, developed jointly by local and international experts in line with global best practices. The modern educational model to be implemented will enable students to combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills at the Garabagh University Clinic. Students will also have ample opportunities to conduct research and develop leadership qualities. A distinctive feature of the faculty is the inclusion of an arts program as an elective course, aimed at fostering students’ self-expression, teamwork, and communication skills.

The head of state also toured the Garabagh University Clinic, which was established under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in February this year. The clinic building includes 23 medical consultation rooms, laboratories, an X-ray room, an emergency department, and MRI, CT, and angiography rooms. Within a short period, a modern infrastructure for medical education has been created at the university. The clinic will play a crucial role in training professional medical personnel, conducting scientific research, and protecting the health of the region’s population. It will also serve as a base for teaching, research, and medical services.

The establishment of the Garabagh University Clinic and the launch of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences represent significant steps toward training professional medical specialists in line with the demands of the new era. Furthermore, the scientific research carried out at the clinic will contribute to enhancing Garabagh University’s academic reputation and international ranking, as well as advancing medical science in Azerbaijan. These developments are also expected to boost the interest of foreign students in this educational institution.