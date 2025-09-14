Iran raises bar on product imports from Russia
Iran’s imports from Russia rose by 2% in value and 6.4% in volume during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025) compared to the same period in 2024. The imports reached 1.06 million tons worth $561 million, with key items including petrochemicals, agricultural goods, glass containers, and industrial products.
