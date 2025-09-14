Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 7 currencies went up, while 37 currencies dropped compared to September 13.

The official rate for $1 is 576,798 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,807 rials. On September 13, the euro was priced at 676,709 rials.

Currency Rial on September 14 Rial on September 13 1 US dollar USD 576,798 577,675 1 British pound GBP 781,909 782,456 1 Swiss franc CHF 723,960 724,360 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,881 61,795 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,474 58,432 1 Danish krone DKK 90,626 90,657 1 Indian rupee INR 6,534 6,543 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,059 157,297 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,886,845 1,891,301 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,761 203,659 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,446 390,688 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,154 74,230 1 Omani rial OMR 1,499,902 1,500,884 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,412 416,816 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 343,502 343,507 1 South African rand ZAR 33,201 32,211 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,945 13,962 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,846 6,879 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,461 158,702 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,027 44,091 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 383,391 383,252 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,813 154,047 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,534,037 1,536,370 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,240 449,904 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,730 474,624 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,119 19,140 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,160 408,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,614 106,868 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,965 81,081 100 Thai baht THB 1,819,636 1,818,997 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,171 137,369 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,590 414,378 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,537 814,774 1 euro EUR 676,807 676,709 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,659 106,814 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,892 213,974 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,093 35,213 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,472 8,474 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,337 170,651 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,108 339,809 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,009,488 1,010,393 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,972 61,373 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,748 165,150 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,608 3,657

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,220 rials and $1 costs 720,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,601 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,344 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 975-978 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.12-1.15 million rials.

