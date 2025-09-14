Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 14 September 2025 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 7 currencies went up, while 37 currencies dropped compared to September 13.

The official rate for $1 is 576,798 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,807 rials. On September 13, the euro was priced at 676,709 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 14

Rial on September 13

1 US dollar

USD

576,798

577,675

1 British pound

GBP

781,909

782,456

1 Swiss franc

CHF

723,960

724,360

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,881

61,795

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,474

58,432

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,626

90,657

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,534

6,543

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,059

157,297

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,886,845

1,891,301

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,761

203,659

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,446

390,688

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,154

74,230

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,499,902

1,500,884

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,412

416,816

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

343,502

343,507

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,201

32,211

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,945

13,962

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,846

6,879

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,461

158,702

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,027

44,091

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

383,391

383,252

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,813

154,047

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,534,037

1,536,370

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,240

449,904

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,730

474,624

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,119

19,140

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,160

408,721

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,614

106,868

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,965

81,081

100 Thai baht

THB

1,819,636

1,818,997

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,171

137,369

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,590

414,378

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,537

814,774

1 euro

EUR

676,807

676,709

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,659

106,814

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,892

213,974

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,093

35,213

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,472

8,474

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,337

170,651

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,108

339,809

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,009,488

1,010,393

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,972

61,373

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,748

165,150

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,608

3,657

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,220 rials and $1 costs 720,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,601 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,344 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 975-978 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.12-1.15 million rials.

