President Ilham Aliyev visits Badara village in Khojaly district (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Badara village in the Khojaly district on September 15, Trend reports.

Badara is one of the villages that came under Azerbaijan’s control during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in September 2023.

Several socially oriented projects implemented in the village included the restoration of existing power and gas lines, installation of a transformer, and completion of meter installation works, laying of a new gas pipeline, setting up of communication poles, and ongoing cable installation. Additionally, a park and a flag square have been established, and roads have been paved with asphalt.

The village has a total of 313 individual houses, of which 55 are uninhabitable and 258 are partially habitable. To date, 15 houses have been restored. Plans are in place to restore 115 houses by the end of this year and an additional 128 houses next year. So far, 14 families (55 people) have relocated to the village.

The head of state visited the home of Barat Novruzov, one of the residents who relocated to the village, and engaged in conversation with the family members.

Will be updated