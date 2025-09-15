Uzbekistan, Tajikistan chart path for enhanced economic and regional co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin met in Doha to discuss strengthening regional cooperation, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan and Tajikistan enjoy a steadily strengthening strategic partnership and alliance. We discussed deepening regional cooperation, advancing economic and cultural ties, and working together to address common challenges,” Saidov wrote on the X platform.

“We also reaffirmed our shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and good-neighborly relations across Central Asia, a foundation for prosperity and security for all our peoples,” he added.

Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal trading ally for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the top 20 regarding bilateral commerce. In the fiscal year 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations achieved a remarkable $702.7 million, reflecting a significant uptick in economic exchange and cross-border commerce dynamics.