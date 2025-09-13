IMF forecasts gradual economic growth for Romania
Romania’s economy is set for gradual growth despite persistent inflation and large fiscal deficits, according to the IMF. The international lender highlights the importance of continued fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, and efficient use of EU funds to ensure economic stability and restore investor confidence.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy