Economy Materials 15 September 2025 07:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry holds next deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan convened the next deposit auction to strategically allocate capital from the state budget’s treasury account into domestic banking institutions, intending to optimize resource management within the nation, today.

The data obtained by Trend from the ministry shows that the auction encompassed the allocation of 450 million manat ($264.7 million) from the treasury account across three of the nation’s top five banking institutions.

The capital infusion was allocated for a duration of 28 days at a weighted mean yield of seven percent, contingent upon the capitalization ratios and asset portfolios of the involved financial institutions.

