Turkmenistan, Qatar deepen ties ahead of key Arab-Islamic Summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Qatari MFA.

The talks took place within the framework of the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The ministerial meeting brought together the foreign ministers of member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkmenistan and Qatar maintain regular political dialogue and cooperation within international organizations. Earlier this year, the two countries discussed prospects for developing trade, investment, energy, and humanitarian ties. Both Ashgabat and Doha also actively coordinate within multilateral platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States.