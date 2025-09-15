Turkmenistan pushes forward rural dev't with four new eastern villages

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. Turkmenistan is constructing four new villages in the Lebap region to provide thousands of families with modern housing and essential utilities, Trend reports.

In the Kerki district, construction is underway for 500 families, while in Halaç, Sayat, and Chardzhev districts, housing is being built for 1,000 families each. Once completed, 3,500 families will move into new homes.

This year, $29.9 million has been allocated for housing projects in Lebap, with nearly 80 percent of the funds already spent in the first half of the year. Alongside housing construction, new villages are being connected to electricity, gas, and clean drinking water networks. Almost $3.4 million has been earmarked for power supply facilities alone, ensuring new settlements will be equipped with essential utilities from the outset.

Earlier, Turkmenistan adopted a resolution on establishing new settlements in the Ahal and Dashoguz regions as part of the country’s large-scale socio-economic development programs.