Kazakhstan steps up cybersecurity efforts under presidential directive

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 15. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity and protecting the digital environment for citizens, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the session, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of implementing his recent directive to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital country, emphasizing that this goal requires comprehensive measures across all sectors.

The meeting addressed modern cyber threats, methods to counter them, protection of critical information infrastructure, development of the cybersecurity industry, and improvements in personnel training. Reports were presented by Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev and Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev.

President Tokayev stressed the necessity to combat cybercrime, including online fraud, and to strengthen the competencies of government agencies responsible for investigating such offenses. He also outlined priority tasks for protecting citizens’ personal data and tightening liability for data leaks, while calling for increased public awareness on safe and responsible online behavior.

Following the discussions, the President instructed the implementation of measures to reduce strategic cybersecurity risks and address systemic digital security challenges across the country.