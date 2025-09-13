Grape and Wine Festival opens in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Grape and Wine Festival kicked off in Shamakhi on September 13, Trend reports.

Organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abgora Restaurant, and the Nasimi Vineyards Complex, the two-day festival is being held in Meysari village.

The opening ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, and other officials.

In his address, Minister Mammadov emphasized that viticulture and winemaking have an ancient history in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus. He noted that such festivals both preserve traditions and stimulate the development of viticulture and winemaking in the country. “Last year, 12 million liters of wine were produced in Azerbaijan. There is still much work ahead. I believe this figure will grow year by year, and such festivals will play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani wine,” the minister said.

Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov stressed that Shamakhi, once known primarily as an agrarian region, is now advancing in agrotourism and other tourism sectors. “On behalf of our residents, I express deep gratitude to our President for the large-scale construction and development carried out in our district. Such festivals are vital for showcasing Shamakhi's poetry, music, carpet weaving, and historical monuments to tourists at a high level. In the coming years, we will also present new projects,” he added.

The first day of the festival opened with a specially prepared show. Performances included the “Retro Band” with classic retro hits, Azerbaijani jazz performer Ulviyya Rahimova, Eurovision winner Nigar Jamal, Cuban singer and choreographer Edglis Hayle, young composer Kazim Jan, “The Passion Band” with brass performances, Humay Aslanova, the “Dihaj” group led by Diana Hajiyeva, the “Gaga Band” known for rock and hip-hop, DJs Irada and Kamo, and pop singer Dilare Kazimova.

The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, expand the export potential of Azerbaijani wine, and present the history and achievements of viticulture to a wider audience. This year’s program includes both educational and entertaining activities, highlighting grape production, winemaking, and the country’s tourism potential.

Organized in the vineyards of “Shirvan Wines” LLC in Meysari, the festival brings together various wine brands. Visitors can sample local and international wines, purchase products at factory prices, join master classes, and learn the stories of wine houses. The grounds also feature pavilions of popular restaurants, exhibitions by artists on viticulture themes, and a presentation on artificial intelligence prepared by students of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The second day, September 14, promises an even richer musical lineup. Performers will include young singer Sevanna, saxophonist Teymur Suleymanbeyli with the “Suleymanbeyli Group,” Eurovision stars Elnur Huseynov and Nigar Jamal, Samir Piriyev, the “Mexican Band,” Nura Suri, Humay Aslanova, People’s Artist Tunzale Aghayeva, and DJ Kamo.

In addition to concerts and tastings, the program offers games and interactive activities for visitors. Held for the fourth time, the Grape and Wine Festival provides a valuable platform for winemakers to build new business connections and introduce their products to a wide audience.