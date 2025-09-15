KazMunayGas empowers Kazakh industry in strategic polyethylene project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 15. Atyrau hosted the forum “Local Value, Joint Growth”, dedicated to the development of Kazakh content in the country’s largest petrochemical project - the construction of a polyethylene plant with a capacity of 1.25 million tons per year, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The event gathered more than 500 Kazakh companies, representatives of the Atyrau Region Akimat, the Ministry of Energy, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG), as well as investors and industry associations. The forum was organized by Sillenos LLP together with the consortium of Tecnimont (MAIRE) and Sinopec Shanghai Engineering Corporation (SSEC).

Speaking at the forum, Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KMG, underlined that developing petrochemicals is one of Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities.

“On behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, KazMunayGas is consistently developing petrochemicals as an industry that should become one of the drivers of industrialization and the transition from raw material exports to deep processing. Increasing Kazakhstani content is a key strategic priority that strengthens the competitiveness of domestic companies,” he said.

Within the framework of the forum, Sillenos joined the Association of the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering (IMB Center), a move expected to further boost cooperation with local manufacturers.

Kazakhstani design institutes - Kazgiproneftetrans, Promstroyproekt, and the Karaganda Promstroyproekt Institute - will take part in designing the polymerization unit and off-site facilities of the plant, giving domestic engineers valuable experience in large-scale oil and gas chemical projects.

Meanwhile, Italian EPC contractor Tecnimont (part of the MAIRE group) announced the launch of a four-year educational program to train engineering graduates of Kazakhstani universities. The most successful participants will gain opportunities to work on MAIRE’s global projects, including the new polyethylene plant in the Atyrau region.