Russia augments electricity import from Azerbaijan in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan's electricity export to Russia equaled 68.1 million kWh, bringing around $3 million. Compared to the same period last year, exports increased by 7.1% in volume and 34.7% in value. Over the same months, Azerbaijan imported 50.5 million kWh of electricity from Russia, valued at $1.8 million.
