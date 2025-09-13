Russia augments electricity import from Azerbaijan in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan's electricity export to Russia equaled 68.1 million kWh, bringing around $3 million. Compared to the same period last year, exports increased by 7.1% in volume and 34.7% in value. Over the same months, Azerbaijan imported 50.5 million kWh of electricity from Russia, valued at $1.8 million.

