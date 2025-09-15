Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Kalbajar, Trend reports.

At this stage, 44 families (166 people) are returning to Kalbajar.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.