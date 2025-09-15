EU-backed flood project transforms Slovenia’s Gradaščica River

Photo: Government website of Slovenia

Slovenia has stepped up flood protection efforts along the Gradaščica River with more than 180 measures implemented between 2014 and 2023. Supported by EU programs and local partnerships, the project combines engineering and nature-based solutions to safeguard nearly 18,000 residents, protect over 3,000 buildings, and enhance biodiversity while modernizing public infrastructure.

