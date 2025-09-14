Azerbaijan reveals its foreign trade performance in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Legal entities and individuals of Azerbaijan conducted trade with partners in 169 countries, with exports to 111 and imports from 162, during the first seven months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the country’s foreign trade turnover in the reporting period amounted to $28.2 billion, given the estimated value of crude oil and natural gas exports registered by customs authorities but still undergoing customs clearance.

Of this, exports accounted for $14.6 billion (51.7 percent), and imports for $13.7 billion (48.3 percent), resulting in a trade surplus of $957.7 million.

Compared to the period from January through July 2024, trade turnover grew by 7.4 percent in nominal terms but declined by 5.1 percent in real terms during seven months of 2025.

The real imports rose by 1.2 percent, while real exports fell by 9.6 percent.

The non-oil exports amounted to $2.1 billion, up by 11.4 percent in nominal terms but down 11.8 percent in real terms year-on-year.

The data from the State Customs Committee shows that 26 percent of Azerbaijan’s trade turnover accounted for Italy, 11.7 percent for Türkiye, 10.6 percent for Russia, 8.7 percent for China, 3.1 percent each for Germany and the UK, 2.6 percent for the US, 2.1 percent for the Czech Republic, 1.8 percent for Kazakhstan, 1.6 percent each for Georgia, Bulgaria, and Croatia, 1.5 percent each for Greece, Romania, and Switzerland, 1.4 percent for Portugal, 1.3 percent for Australia, 1.2 percent for Iran, 1 percent each for Ukraine, Mexico, and South Africa, 0.9 percent for Uzbekistan, and 13.2 percent for other countries.

In terms of exports, 47.3 percent accounted for Italy, 13.2 percent for Türkiye, 4.7 percent for Russia, 3.6 percent for the Czech Republic, three percent each for Croatia and Bulgaria, 2.7 percent for Greece, 2.5 percent each for Romania, Portugal, Georgia, and Germany, 1.6 percent for Switzerland, 1.4 percent for the UK, 1.1 percent for Ireland, 0.9 percent for the Netherlands, 0.8 percent for Ukraine, 0.7 percent for Serbia, 0.5 percent each for Thailand and Indonesia, 0.4 percent each for Tunisia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Denmark, and China, and three percent for other countries.

In non-oil exports, the largest shares fell on Russia (34.3 percent), Türkiye (16.3 percent), Switzerland (8.9 percent), Georgia (8.8 percent), Ukraine (5.3 percent), UAE (3.0 percent), Kazakhstan (2.9 percent), Belarus (2.2 percent), US (two percent), Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan (1.7 percent each), Italy (1.2 percent), and China (1.1 percent).

In the structure of imports, 18 percent came from China, 17.2 percent from Russia, 10.1 percent from Türkiye, 5.3 percent from the US, 4.9 percent from the UK, 3.8 percent from Germany, 3.4 percent from Kazakhstan, 2.7 percent from Australia, 2.5 percent from Iran, 2.2 percent from Italy, two percent each from Mexico and South Africa, 1.7 percent each from Uzbekistan and Brazil, 1.6 percent from Japan, 1.5 percent from South Korea, 1.4 percent from Belarus, 1.3 percent from Switzerland, 1.2 percent from Ukraine, 1.1 percent each from Canada and France, one percent each from Spain and India, and 11.3 percent from other countries.

Compared to the first seven months of 2024, from January through July 2025, exports of the following key products increased:fresh fruits—41.8 percent, fresh vegetables—14.8 percent, sugar—66.6 percent, potatoes—46.8 percent, cigarettes—7.7 percent, vegetable oils—26.5 percent, tea—7.9 percent, mineral fertilizers—10 percent, polyethylene—15.6 percent, unprocessed aluminum—19.1 percent, cement clinker—28.0 percent, cotton yarn—28.2 percent, and steel pipes—24 percent.

Meanwhile, exports of fruit and vegetable juices decreased by eight percent, canned fruits and vegetables by 14.5 percent, tobacco by 49.1 percent, margarine and other edible mixtures by 33.5 percent, natural wines and musts by 38.7 percent, cotton fiber by 10.9 percent, polypropylene by 4.9 percent, electricity by 21.6 percent, steel rods by 17.6 percent, and bentonite clay by 12.4 percent.

Compared to the period from January through July last year, imports in the first seven months last year changed as follows:Wheat increased by 40.3 percent, butter and other oils by 3.6 percent, raw sugar decreased by 21.4 percent, chocolate and chocolate products by 0.9 percent, potatoes by 20.2 percent, fresh vegetables by 34.0 percent, cigarettes increased 4.2 times, passenger cars by 26.1 percent, rolled steel products by 5.1 percent, air conditioners by 20.0 percent, rubber tires by 10.2 percent, furniture by 0.2 percent, steel rods by 21.2 percent, polyethylene by 10.4 percent, washing machines by 6.8 percent, buses increased 2.3 times, and household refrigerators by 21.7 percent.

The imports of vegetable oils decreased by 13.8 percent, fresh fruits by 16.7 percent, flour-based confectionery by 3.4 percent, tea by 6.3 percent, poultry meat and products by 20.6 percent, beef by 12.9 percent, pharmaceuticals by 14.9 percent, steel pipes by 24 percent, computers and related equipment by 5.5 percent, trucks by 0.5 percent, synthetic detergents by 6.5 percent, mineral fertilizers by 0.3 percent, polypropylene by 0.5 percent, steel angles by 3.5 percent, and cement by 21.7 percent.