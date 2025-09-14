Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
The past five years have been a history of victory - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 September 2025 18:47 (UTC +04:00)
The past five years have been a history of victory - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The past five years have been a history of triumph, our glorious history, stated President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the residents of Girmizi Bazar, Hadrut settlements, and Sos village in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

“I am delighted that you have returned and settled in your ancestral homeland. Conditions have been created for you here; houses have been built and repaired. All necessary amenities are available—water, gas, electricity, heating, schools, medical facilities, and roads. Most importantly, this is our native Karabakh land,” the head of state noted.

