Iran’s weekly gasoline consumption exceeds 1 billion liters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. During the week of September 6–12, gasoline consumption in Iran surpassed 1 billion liters, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, the country consumed an average of 143.7 million liters of gasoline per day, with a total of 1.005 billion liters supplied to filling stations during the week.

Between March 21 and August 22, 2025, Iran’s average daily gasoline consumption stood at around 130 million liters. The recent increase is attributed to a rise in summer travel and intercity transportation, prompting calls for stronger measures to manage fuel use.

Currently, gasoline consumption in Iran averages 4 liters per person per day, exceeding the global average of 3 liters. If the trend continues, daily demand could reach 170 million liters by 2029, resulting in a supply deficit and additional costs of up to $16 billion annually.