Number of bank cardholders going up in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 13. The number of bank payment cardholders in Tajikistan reached 8.826 million as of July 31, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Tajikistan shows that this is 1.57 percent higher than 8.690 million at the end of June 2024.

In the interim, the aggregate of 9.256 million banking payment instruments was operational within the national ecosystem as of July 31, 2025, reflecting a 1.5 percent uptick from the 9.118 million instruments documented at the closure of June 2025.

The number of operational POS terminals totaled 8,556, while the inventory of ATMs stood at 3,251. The total volume of transactions executed via banking payment instruments amounted to 17.092 million.

Tajikistan had 65 credit financial institutions in operation, including 15 conventional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 23 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit organizations, and 22 microcredit funds as of the end of the first half of 2025.