Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14.​ Average prices for Azeri Light CIF and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan rose, while prices for Urals (EX NOVO) and Dated Brent fell this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $0.99, or 1.42 percent, compared to last week, to $68.73 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $69.49 per barrel, and the minimum was $68.12 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.25 per barrel, which is $1, or 1.46 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $67.98 per barrel, and the minimum price was $66.64 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $55.91 per barrel, down by $0.6, or 1.1 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.76 per barrel, and the lowest was $55.34 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $66.86 per barrel for the week, down by $0.89, or 1.31 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $67.74 per barrel, and the lowest was $66.30 per barrel.

Oil type/date 08.09.2025 09.09.2025 10.09.2025 11.09.2025 12.09.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $68.31 $68.70 $69.02 $68.12 $69.49 $68.73 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $66.84 $67.23 $67.55 $66.64 $67.98 $67.25 Urals (EX NOVO) $55.34 $55.84 $56.24 $55.35 $56.76 $55.91 Dated Brent $66.42 $66.70 $67.14 $66.30 $67.74 $66.86

