Azerbaijani wrestlers win first medals at Freestyle Wrestling Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The World Freestyle Wrestling Championships continue in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, Trend reports.

On the second day of the tournament, the first prize winners were determined.

Azerbaijani wrestler Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg) dominated the repechage rounds, defeating Ecuadorian Joshua Kramer (10:0) and Ukrainian Kamil Karimov (12:2). In the bronze medal match, he convincingly overcame DPRK’s Kum Kim, securing third place in the world.

In the 86 kg category, Arseniy Dzhioev claimed bronze after defeating Ukrainian Mukhammed Aliyev (7:2) in the repechage and then Frenchman Rakhim Magamadov (7:0).

In the 125 kg weight class, Giorgi Meshvildishvili faced Iranian Amir Zarei in the final but lost 0:5, earning the silver medal.

These medals mark the first-ever adult world championship podium finishes for all three Azerbaijani wrestlers.