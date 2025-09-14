Insurers of Turkic states signes joint document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Insurers of the Turkic states signed a joint “Proclamation Document” at the first Assembly of the Union of Insurers of the Turkic World held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association told Trend.

According to the signed document, the Union of Insurance Companies of the Turkic World was reorganized based on the goals and principles of the Organization of Turkic States. Thus, in addition to the five founding members, insurance associations of three countries (Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) joined the Union as observer organizations.

The main goal of the Association of Insurers of the Turkic World is to establish a mutual exchange of experience, personnel and information between the insurance markets of the member countries and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, the systematic formation of reinsurance relations, and the achievement of sustainable and stable development in the insurance markets of fraternal countries.