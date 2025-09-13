Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin pricing recedes

On September 13, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 907 million rials ($1,570), down from 923 million rials ($1,597) on September 11. The old version was priced at 849 million rials ($1,469), with half and quarter coins at 470 million rials ($813) and 270 million rials ($467). One gram of 18-carat gold stood at 84.4 million rials ($146).

