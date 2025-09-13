Iranian Mercantile Exchange throws light on its sale figures
From September 6–11, the Iran Mercantile Exchange sold 3.38 million tons of goods worth $1.04 billion, down 1% in value and 5.6% in volume from the previous week. Sales included industrial products ($532 million), petroleum goods ($171 million), Kish exports ($52.9 million), open auctions ($256 million), and sub-market trades ($26.3 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy