Scale of construction happening in Karabakh and Zangezur is unmatched anywhere in world - President Ilham Aliyev

Society Materials 14 September 2025 18:55 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Over the past five years, we have built cities, villages, bridges, tunnels, water reservoirs, and power stations, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of Girmizi Bazar, Hadrut settlements, and Sos village in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

“The scale of construction happening here in Karabakh and Zangezur is unmatched anywhere in the world. The most important thing is that the Azerbaijani people live comfortably, happily, and in peace,” the head of state emphasized.

