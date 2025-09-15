Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15

Economy Materials 15 September 2025 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 15, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped compared to September 14.

The official rate for $1 is 576,232 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,027 rials. On September 14, the euro was priced at 676,807 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 15

Rial on September 14

1 US dollar

USD

576,232

576,798

1 British pound

GBP

780,820

781,909

1 Swiss franc

CHF

723,005

723,960

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,802

61,881

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,391

58,474

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,576

90,626

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,527

6,534

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,905

157,059

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,887,405

1,886,845

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,448

203,761

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,844

390,446

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,999

74,154

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,499,345

1,499,902

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,027

416,412

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

342,893

343,502

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,149

33,201

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,930

13,945

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,886

6,846

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,305

158,461

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,984

44,027

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

382,330

383,391

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,662

153,813

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,532,532

1,534,037

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,519

449,240

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,302

473,730

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,099

19,119

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,776

408,160

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,520

106,614

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,882

80,965

100 Thai baht

THB

1,818,132

1,819,636

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,019

137,171

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

413,866

414,590

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

812,739

813,537

1 euro

EUR

675,027

676,807

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,530

106,659

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,543

213,892

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,086

35,093

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,469

8,472

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,140

170,337

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,771

339,108

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,008,519

1,009,488

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,572

60,972

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,601

164,748

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,609

3,608

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,594 rials and $1 costs 720,128 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,023 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,153 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 978-981 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.12-1.15 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more