Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 15, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped compared to September 14.

The official rate for $1 is 576,232 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,027 rials. On September 14, the euro was priced at 676,807 rials.

Currency Rial on September 15 Rial on September 14 1 US dollar USD 576,232 576,798 1 British pound GBP 780,820 781,909 1 Swiss franc CHF 723,005 723,960 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,802 61,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,391 58,474 1 Danish krone DKK 90,576 90,626 1 Indian rupee INR 6,527 6,534 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,905 157,059 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,887,405 1,886,845 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,448 203,761 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,844 390,446 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,999 74,154 1 Omani rial OMR 1,499,345 1,499,902 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,027 416,412 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 342,893 343,502 1 South African rand ZAR 33,149 33,201 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,930 13,945 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,886 6,846 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,305 158,461 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,984 44,027 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 382,330 383,391 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,662 153,813 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,532,532 1,534,037 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,519 449,240 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,302 473,730 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,099 19,119 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,776 408,160 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,520 106,614 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,882 80,965 100 Thai baht THB 1,818,132 1,819,636 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,019 137,171 1,000 South Korean won KRW 413,866 414,590 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 812,739 813,537 1 euro EUR 675,027 676,807 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,530 106,659 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,543 213,892 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,086 35,093 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,469 8,472 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,140 170,337 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,771 339,108 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,008,519 1,009,488 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,572 60,972 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,601 164,748 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,609 3,608

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,594 rials and $1 costs 720,128 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,023 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,153 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 978-981 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.12-1.15 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel