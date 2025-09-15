BSTDB in discussions with additional institutions to expand partners’ list in Azerbaijan - Serhat Köksal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is holding discussions with additional institutions to expand the list of partners in Azerbaijan, BSTDB President Dr. Serhat Köksal said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

"We want to strengthen our ongoing cooperation and prepare the ground for new projects that can diversify and grow the economy. We already have active facilities with Rabitabank and TuranBank, and we are preparing new trade, finance, and SME credit lines with Azerbaijani banks. Having said that, it's my pleasure to inform you that during my current visit, we signed two new loan agreements with AzerTurk Bank in the amount of 8.5 million manats, and with Bank Respublika in the amount of 25 million manats. For the purpose of providing financing to Azerbaijani SMEs, these facilities are a proven way to reach local companies quickly, support employment, and diversification," BSTDB President explained.

He recalled that the Bank is currently working with Rabitabank and TuranBank, recently expanded the number of partner banks with the addition of AzerTurk Bank and Bank Respublika.

"We remain open to expanding this list. Our approach is straightforward. Any bank that meets our financial soundness, compliance, and governance standards can become a partner. Discussions are ongoing with additional institutions," Köksal added.