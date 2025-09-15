We attach great importance to development of Azerbaijan–Nicaragua relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 15 September 2025 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan–Nicaragua relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

Extending his congratulations on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev also noted: “I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to expand relations between our countries and to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations.”

