Azerbaijan’s SOCAR details 2024 drilling activities
SOCAR reported that its drilling teams completed nearly 71,000 meters of work last year, including over 68,000 meters of production drilling and around 2,300 meters of exploration drilling, resulting in 47 wells being delivered to clients.
