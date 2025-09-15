Kazakhstan updates fees for Türkiye's new energy player
Photo: Aksa Energy
While a maximum tariff has already been established for the company, the ministry clarified that electricity prices for end consumers will not change immediately.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy