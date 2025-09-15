Iran views Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train as key regional railway project - minister

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train is one of the regional strategic plans in the railway sector, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 22nd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, a program is currently being prepared within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization for the monthly operation of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train.

Sadegh noted that cooperation in railway and freight transport between Iran and Pakistan is one of the important issues.

It's important to develop and strengthen infrastructure on the borders, increase parking facilities for trucks at the Mirjaveh and Taftan borders, and build a railway line in the Zahedan-Taftan-Quetta direction.

The minister added that the establishment of sea routes between the ports of Karachi and the Iranian ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas can also be kept in the spotlight.

The 22nd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began today.

