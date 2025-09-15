People who lived as refugees for many years deserve the best conditions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. People who lived as refugees for many years deserve the best conditions, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of the Badara, Dashbulag, Seyidbeyli, and Shushakand villages in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The head of state remarked: “I remember saying in my numerous meetings with refugees at that time, during the occupation that the government was trying to create conditions for you, and we did that. Approximately 300,000 former IDPs were provided with houses and apartments by the government.”