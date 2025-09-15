Baker Hughes CEO, Italian envoy talking over energy projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. The Italian Ambassador to Turkmenistan held a meeting in Ashgabat with Dr. Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes/Nuovo Pignone, to discuss expanding cooperation in the strategic energy sector, Trend reports via the Italian Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The discussions were just the tip of the iceberg in a series of economic and commercial endeavors designed to put Italian interests front and center in the region. The sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade relations and deepening collaboration in the energy field.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for Italian companies to expand partnerships with Turkmen counterparts in energy projects and related industries.

Nuovo Pignone, an Italian engineering company with a history dating back to 1842, is a leading manufacturer of turbomachinery and compressors for the energy industry. The company became a significant part of Baker Hughes through a series of acquisitions, most notably when General Electric (GE) acquired Nuovo Pignone in 1994. Following the 2017 combination of Baker Hughes Incorporated and GE's oil and gas business, Nuovo Pignone's capabilities were fully integrated into the Baker Hughes portfolio.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel