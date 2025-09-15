Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery hits light petroleum product output record in 8M2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery set a record by producing 77.5 percent light petroleum products with an 88.6 percent refining depth. Diesel and jet fuel outputs exceeded targets by 15 percent and 13 percent. The refinery transferred about $232 million to the state budget, surpassing plans by $43 million.

