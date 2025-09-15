Citizens of Azerbaijan are at the center of all our political steps - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. All of Karabakh, all of East Zangezur is a construction site. The restoration, construction of these beautiful homes, the creation of all infrastructure in a short period of time show our strength and intentions, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of Badara, Dashbulag, Seyidbeyli, and Shushakand villages in the Khojaly district.

“The key point is that the citizens of Azerbaijan are at the center of all our political steps,” the head of state added.