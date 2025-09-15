Iran and Pakistan eye leveraging joint economic development opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Iran and Pakistan can leverage joint opportunities for economic development, Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said at the 22nd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the trade turnover between the two countries is still far from the real potential of the two countries.

Special committees, chambers of commerce, and the joint commission play an important and decisive role in increasing trade turnover.

Kamal Khan pointed out that Pakistan can present its valuable experience in the field of irrigation and new technologies in agriculture to Iran.

The minister said that solar and wind energy can be the basis for a strong partnership for the sustainable development of the two countries and the region.

"Considering the existing opportunities on the road, railway, and sea, the development of cargo transportation can make Iran an important country in the South Asia and Middle East region and strengthen the regional role of the two countries," he noted.

The 22nd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began today.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel