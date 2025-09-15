Court announces documents related to attacks on Karkijahan and killing of civilian Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. An open court hearing regarding the criminal cases of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued on September 15 at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents.

One of the documents announced concerned the testimonies of suspects and witnesses regarding the mass riots organized in Karkijahan settlement of the Khankendi city in 1988-1991, destroying of the houses of Azerbaijani residents living in the settlement.

According to the document announced, Sargsyan Georgiy Isakovich, who was interrogated as a suspect, mentioned in his testimony that on September 18-20, 1988, the houses of Azerbaijanis were destroyed and set on fire by Armenians, and Azerbaijanis were expelled from the city of Khankendi.

According to another document, G. Sargsyan noted that his group included Arkas, Shahin, Razmik, the Balayan brothers, the driver Edik, the Vanik and Vachik brothers, Grisha, and Maxim.

According to the same document, Safarov Shahverdi Bahlul oglu, who was interrogated as a witness, stated that beginning from 1988, the houses inhabited by Azerbaijanis in the settlement of Karkijahan were raided, adding that these raids were orchestrated by an Armenian named Jora.

According to the document announced, Khachaturyan Aleksandr, who was interrogated as a witness, stated in his testimony thar since February 1988, Araksi, Kaprelyan Gurgen, Racha Beglaryan and others began to stir up animosity between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. Araksi, while speaking in the Karkijahan settlement, called for the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Karabakh. Since February 1988, the armed forces led by Sargsyan Jora organized the displacement of Azerbaijanis from Karabakh, and prepared measures against Azerbaijanis with other people, walking around in military uniforms.

According to another document, victim Abuzarov Avaz Ali oglu stated in his testimony that in 1990, Armenians killed Rzayev Tapdig Kochari oglu using firearms. On June 3, 1991, the Armenians once again attacked the settlement of Karkijahan. Ramiz Salahov, Rahimov Shukur Gasim oglu, Sahilov Atdikhan Mammad oglu, Safarov Osman Mardan oglu and individuals whose names he forgot sustained injuries as a result of Armenian’s shelling with gunfire. During those incidents, Safarov Aghali Aydin oglu was killed. Another attack on Karkijahan took place on September 25, 1991. At that time, Huseynov Aslan Mardan oglu suffered a bullet wound to his leg. On September 30, Armenians killed Karkijahan resident Telman Yelmar Hasanov in front of his house using automatic gunfire, while wounding teacher Abuzarova Banovsha Abdulazim, as well as Tarverdiyev Afgan Novru oglu, Soltanov Saleh Huseyngulu oglu, Salahov Nuraddin Musa oglu and others. Salahova saw when Balasanyan Gadir Ashot fired and wounded Shakar Sada. On December 28, Armenians attacked Karkijahan from all directions. On January 13, 1992, Aliyev Ilham Bahadur was shot dead by Armenians.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.