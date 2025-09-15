Saipem wins $1.5B contract for Sakarya gas field expansion in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Saipem has secured a new offshore contract worth around $1.5 billion from Turkish Petroleum OTC for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development in the Black Sea, Trend reports.

Located about 170 kilometers off the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak, Sakarya is Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery. The third phase includes a new floating production unit connected to 27 wells in the Sakarya and Amasra fields, with a trunkline linking the offshore facilities to the onshore terminal in Filyos.

Saipem’s work covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of eight rigid flowlines and a 183-kilometer, 24-inch export pipeline at depths of up to 2,200 meters. The offshore campaign will be carried out by the Castorone pipelay vessel in 2027, with the overall project expected to take about three years.

The company previously delivered the first phase of the Sakarya project in 2021 and is finalizing the second, awarded in 2023. The latest award strengthens Saipem’s role in a project central to Türkiye’s energy independence strategy.