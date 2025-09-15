Kazakhstan recognizes MWL support for dialogue and global peace initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who arrived in Astana to participate in the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Trend reports.

The president expressed his gratitude to the MWL leader for the organization’s consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue, as well as for its significant contribution to promoting the ideas of peace and harmony.

Tokayev emphasized that the preservation of interreligious and intercultural harmony holds a special place in both Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy.

According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held for 22 years. Tokayev stated that this forum is aimed at uniting efforts to strengthen global security and stability.

In addition, the president expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The MWL Secretary General praised the Congress traditionally held in Astana as a unique platform for the exchange of views and the promotion of universal human values. He wished Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity.

For his significant contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony worldwide and promoting Islamic civilization, the Head of State awarded Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Class.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international Islamic organization founded in 1962 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Its mission is to promote Islamic values, advance moderate Islam, and combat extremism. The organization engages in humanitarian efforts, interfaith dialogue, and support for Muslim communities worldwide. The MWL is primarily funded by Saudi Arabia and holds observer status at the United Nations.

