IAEA chief stresses cooperation with Iran to ensure nuclear transparency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi addressed the opening session of the 69th IAEA General Conference, highlighting the agency’s ongoing efforts in Iran following recent attacks on its nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

“Dramatically last June in Iran, when its nuclear facilities were attacked… we have been working to restore this confidence and to try to continue our work in spite of all these difficulties,” Grossi said, underlining the challenges the agency has faced in maintaining oversight.

He pointed to the progress achieved at the Cairo talks, stating, “Thanks, Egypt, again, for providing not only a venue, but a spirit, support for what we had to do. And together with Iran's FM Araqchi, we signed an agreement indicating, summarizing the technical measures, the practical steps that we need to do to resume this indispensable work in Iran. Now, it’s up to us together, Iran and us, to implement it and to restore confidence and to move forward.”

Grossi emphasized the importance of international cooperation and compliance with the nuclear non-proliferation framework, which he described as “one of the pillars of international peace and security.” He warned that maintaining trust in Iran’s nuclear program is crucial not only for the region but for the broader non-proliferation regime.

“The agreement reached in Cairo provides a clear roadmap of technical measures and practical steps,” Grossi said. “It is now essential that both Iran and the IAEA fully implement these measures to ensure transparency, restore confidence, and move forward constructively.”