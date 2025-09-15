Turkmen FM holds talks with Qatari PM in Doha

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

At the start of the talks, Meredov conveyed greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening Turkmen-Qatari cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, highlighting the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial partnership.

Meredov’s visit to Qatar on September 14–15 coincides with the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the emergency Arab-Islamic summit.

