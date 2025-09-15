Kyrgyzstan pledges support for biofuels and hydrogen development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan is ready to support efforts to expand the use of biofuels, hydrogen, and synthetic fuels, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibrayev said during the first Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels in Osaka, co-hosted by Japan and Brazil, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

Ibrayev also noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in conducting practical research on frequency regulation and energy system balancing in Central Asia. He described the development of sustainable fuels as a strategic step that not only helps achieve climate goals but also creates new opportunities for economic growth and technological development in the region.

In his speech, Ibrayev put his cards on the table, highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s eagerness to roll up its sleeves and dive headfirst into global initiatives on sustainable fuels and the seamless integration of renewable energy sources. He stressed that the country’s priorities include ensuring energy security, reducing its carbon footprint, and expanding international cooperation in the field of green energy.

To note, the governmental entities of Japan and Brazil convened for the inaugural Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels in Osaka City on Monday. The convening saw participation from high-ranking officials representing over 30 sovereign states across Europe, Asia, and beyond, alongside delegates from various multinational entities.

