Uzbekistan hosts IsDB chairman for 3rd International Poverty Reduction Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is set to visit Uzbekistan to participate in the 3rd International Poverty Reduction Forum, taking place from September 17 through 18, 2025, in the nation's Namangan, Trend reports.

During his visit, he will also hold high-level discussions with the Uzbek government.

The Forum, organized under the patronage of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will gather global leaders, representatives of multilateral development banks, and international organizations to explore innovative strategies for accelerating poverty reduction. Al Jasser is scheduled to deliver the opening address and a keynote on “The Role of Islamic Finance in Poverty Reduction: New Opportunities and Solutions,” highlighting the Bank’s growing role in promoting inclusive economic development.

In addition to Forum activities, Al Jasser will engage in high-level bilateral meetings and visit key IsDB-supported projects in sectors such as early childhood education and healthcare. These visits underscore the Bank’s long-term commitment to enhancing human capital and strengthening national health systems in Uzbekistan.

The Islamic Development Bank’s sustained support for Uzbekistan’s national development priorities demonstrates its role as a development maximizer, mobilizing partnerships, advancing inclusive finance, and fostering sustainable growth across its 57 member countries. By the end of 2024, cumulative net approvals under IsDB’s Ordinary Capital Resources for Uzbekistan had reached $2.693 billion, reflecting the scale and impact of its engagement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel