Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to set stage for multiple volunteers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As many as 2,000 volunteers will work during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, General Manager for Human Resources of the Baku City Circuit Lamiya Shahmadova said at an event dedicated to the presentation of the Uniform and Accreditation Center for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that over 140 volunteers are rolling up their sleeves at the center.

"As a result of the support of volunteers, uniforms and accreditation cards are being distributed to thousands of staff, marshals, and security personnel. Each of these cards will be distributed by the race days," the company official added.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 19-21.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan first raced on the streets of Baku in 2016—the original race there was called the European Grand Prix™. The circuit is strategically positioned along the western periphery of the Caspian Sea, in an urban locale where the dichotomy of Eastern and Western paradigms converges, embodying a synthesis of historical and contemporary elements. The historical Baku Fortress juxtaposed with the emblematic Flame Towers establishes a distinctive and vibrant milieu for a Formula 1 street circuit.

