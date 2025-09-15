Azerbaijan launches summer youth programs at Gardabani education hub (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ Georgia's Gardabani Education and Integration Center hosted a series of educational summer training programs aimed at enhancing the knowledge, worldview, and social engagement of students and young people, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The initiatives focused on broadening youth perspectives and promoting active participation in social life.

The first session, led by the center’s director and trainer Chichek Huseynova, covered “Gender Equality and Early Marriage,” highlighting the negative consequences of early marriage, including limited social development, disruption of education, and violations of human rights.

The next training, conducted by Anar Mustafayev from the Georgian Azerbaijanis Integration Center, focused on “Artificial Intelligence and Its Significance.” Participants explored the nature of AI, its applications in daily life, its role in education, and its impact on future professions, followed by interactive discussions.

A third session on “Easier Ways to Learn English” provided participants with practical tips for language learning, including memorization techniques and daily practice strategies.

Following the training, participants shared their impressions and discussed how they plan to apply the skills and knowledge gained in the future.

The programs at the Gardabani Education and Integration Center aim not only to support the individual development of youth but also to contribute to their success in both professional and personal spheres.

