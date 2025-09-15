Chinese delegation visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ A delegation from China, led by Su Hui, Vice-Chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The Chinese delegation paid respects to Azerbaijan’s National Leader, the architect of the modern independent state, Heydar Aliyev, laying a wreath and placing fresh flowers at his grave.

The delegation also honored the memory of heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom and sovereignty at the Alley of Martyrs, placing flowers on graves and laying a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The guests, admiring the view of Azerbaijan's capital from the highest point in Baku, were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the improvement works being carried out in Baku.

