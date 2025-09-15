Iran, Pakistan move to strengthen trade with strategic roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Over the next three months, a roadmap will be developed for trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan in the amount of $10 billion per year, Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at the 22nd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to her, with the cooperation of both sides, the roadmap will be developed and signed by the relevant ministers. This direction requires strengthening banking relations between the two countries and creating a secure financial channel.

Sadegh noted that during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan amounted to $3.13 billion. Of this, $2.42 billion was Iran's exports to Pakistan, and $700 billion was Iran's imports from Pakistan.

The Iranian minister noted that Iranian companies are interested in exporting the country's agricultural products to Pakistan. At the same time, the commissioning of the 132-kilovolt Polan–Gwadar transmission line is of great importance for cooperation in the energy sector between Iran and Pakistan. The focus may be on issues related to connecting the fiber-optic network between the two countries and developing cooperation in the field of communications.

