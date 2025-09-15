Official announces ultimate facelift of partially habitable homes in Azerbaijan's Hadrut

HADRUT, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Azerbaijani settlement of Hadrut is undergoing an extensive reconstruction drive, where significant progress has already been made, said Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend reports.

Speaking during a media tour organized in Hadrut, Sarabi highlighted the completed projects, which include the commissioning of the "Hadrut" substation, a Digital Management Center, a new military unit, and the Fizuli-Hadrut highway stretching over 12.5 kilometers.

"In addition, a transformer station has been built, power lines restored, 8 water reservoirs repaired, and new water, sewage, and gas pipelines installed. Internal settlement roads have also been renovated, and necessary social infrastructure, including a hotel and retail and catering facilities, has been developed.

Hadrut has a total of 541 houses, of which 462 are uninhabitable and 79 are partially habitable. Ten of these houses are already ready for use, and all partially habitable homes will be restored by the end of the year,” she said.

So far, 10 families of former internally displaced persons, totaling 41 people, have returned to Hadrut.

