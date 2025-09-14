First Assembly of Union of Insurers of Turkic World begins its work in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The first Assembly of the Union of Insurers of the Turkic World began its work in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) told Trend.

The event, which is held with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the organization of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and the participation of the Organization of Turkic States, brings together insurers of the Turkic world in a broad format for the first time.

It is reported that representatives of financial regulators and insurance associations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are taking part in the assembly.

Discussions will be organized within two panels entitled “Approaches to regulation in the insurance industry of the Turkic world” and “Insurance union of the Turkic world: future goals and prospects”.

During the event, it is also planned to sign a joint document between insurers of Turkic-speaking states.